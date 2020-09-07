S Korean regulator to inspect how telcos handle user location data

By News Desk 1 Updated: 7th September 2020 7:00 am IST
S Korean regulator to inspect how telcos handle user location data

Seoul, Sep 6 : South Korea’s telecommunications regulator will inspect the country’s three major telecom operators on their handling of user location data over concerns of mismanagement.

The Korea Communications Commission (KCC) said the planned inspections of SK Telecom Co., KT Corp and LG Uplus Corp are meant to check whether they properly manage location data to ensure user rights.

Under local laws, telecom operators can collect and manage user location data for a certain period of time, only after receiving user consent, according to the KCC.

The move comes amid growing privacy concerns after the telecom operators handed over location data of individuals who participated in a mass demonstration in central Seoul last month to health authorities as part of anti-infection measures against the pandemic, reports Yonhap news agency.

READ:  'Aye khuda' singer Kshitij Tarey to unveil a 'clean fun track'

Under the country’s infectious disease control and prevention law, health authorities can request information of potentially infected individuals to track them and prevent the spread of disease.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close