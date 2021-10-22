Sabitha Indra Reddy reviews Inter first year exam preparation

Hyderabad: The Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy has called a meeting of the officials of the Department of Education to review the preparation of Inter 1st year exams.

The minister expressed her displeasure over the attitude of the management of private junior colleges.

Reddy also interacted with District Inter Education officials through teleconferencing.

The meeting was attended by Education Department Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Commissioner Board of Intermediate Education Syed Umar Jalil and other higher officials.

Reddy instructed officials to ensure COVID-19 protocols during the exams. She also said that one or two isolation rooms must be kept ready at every exam centre.

The first year Inter exams are scheduled to be held from October 25 to November 2 where more than 4 lakh students are likely to participate.

“This year, due to the coronavirus the inter first year students were promoted without exams. But it was said that the exam will be held as soon as the situation becomes normal. The pandemic situation is completely under control in the state. The educational institutions are opened and the physical classes have been started and hence the examination for the Inter first year is being conducted,” the minister said.