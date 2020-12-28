Sachin Tendulkar asks ICC to reassess ‘Umpires Call’ in DRS

New Delhi, Dec 28 : Former India skipper Sachin Tendulkar has questioned ‘Umpires Call’ clause in the Decision Review System saying that the International Cricket Council (ICC) needs to reassess it.

“The reason players opt for a review is because they’re unhappy with the decision taken by the on-field umpire. The DRS system needs to be thoroughly looked into by the @ICC, especially for the ‘Umpires Call’,” said the batting maestro.

The ‘Umpires Call’ clause comes into play in ball-tracking technology in case of close calls, leaving the umpire’s decision as binding.

The third day’s play in the second Test between Australia and India saw the ‘Umpires Call’ rescuing the Aussies twice in the second session following close calls.

Joe Burns survived a leg-before wicket appeal off a yorker from Jasprit Bumrah in the third over of Australia’s second innings. After the umpire had given it not out, India went for a review but the batsman survived after Umpire’s Call was taken into account at the point of ball hitting his leg.

Soon after, Australia No. 3 Marnus Labuschagne also survived against Mohammed Siraj. The umpire had given him not out after the batsman was caught in his crease. However, ‘Umpires Call’ came to his rescue again as the ball was shown barely clipping the bails.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.