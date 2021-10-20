Sachin to Dhoni: Five most expensive homes of Indian cricketers

Mumbai: When one speaks glam and craze, the two industries that pop into one’s head would be cinema and cricket. With ever-increasing TRPs and fan-filled stadiums, cricket is undoubtedly one of the popular sports across the globe. The enthusiastic fans of the game enjoy seeing their favourite players not only on-field but also in advertisements and on posters. Apart from their centrally contracted salaries, cricketers make a lot of money from brand endorsements and various investments.

Considering these huge earnings, it comes as no surprise that the grade-A players maintain a luxurious, king-size and high-quality life. In this write-up, let’s have a look at the most lavish and expensive homes of the Indian cricketers that are breathtaking to watch.

Here’s a list of the glorious mansions owned by some of the cricketers, as per various media reports.

1. Sachin Tendulkar

Also known as India’s ‘god of cricket’, Sachin Tendulkar stays with his family at a multi-crore plush house in Bandra, Mumbai. According to a Vogue report, the cricketer had bought this palatial property in 2007.

2. Sourav Ganguly

The Prince of Kolkata and the current President of the BCCI has garnered quite the following from his home-land of Bengal. The ex-captain of the Indian National Cricket team has always kept it simple unlike on the field where he was known for his aggressiveness. He is a proud owner of a humble abode that boasts of around 50 rooms accompanied by a cricket pitch and is a 4 storey mansion in Kolkata.

3. Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Captain cool MS Dhoni, who had recently tasted success in the form of a victory in the IPL finals for the fourth time, is one of the richest cricketers in the world currently. With captaincy records that would be really hard to break, the Ranchi boy is a happy owner of an ultra-posh farmhouse located in his hometown, Ranchi. With multiple bedrooms, an indoor cricketing area, the usual gyms and swimming pools, Mahi’s luxurious holiday home is as pleasing to the eye as his popular helicopter shot.

4. Rohit Sharma

The most successful IPL captain and the vice-captain of the Indian Cricket Team, who shall soon be taking over as the captain in the T20 format as well, has scored mammoth amounts of runs for his team. He has situated himself alongside his wife and a lovely little munchkin on the 29th floor in Ahuja Towers of Mumbai. With a refreshing view of the Arabian Sea and four lavish rooms, the Sharma Mansion is just similar to him, an embodiment of sheer class and elegance

5. Virat Kohli

Some might argue the placement of this gigantic name but we’ve saved the best for the last. The biggest and the grandest home of them all is King Kohli’s Delhi home which is reportedly priced at a staggering 80 crore. With the latest addition of an adorable princess to the Kohli family, this sumptuous mansion has indeed become a happy home for the batsman and his lovely wife-actress Anushka Sharma.