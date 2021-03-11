Sadhus showered with flowers from helicopter during Shahi Snan

New Delhi, March 11 : The first Shahi Snan on the auspicious festival of Mahashivratri was celebrated on Thursday. To make the occasion even more special, the Uttarakhand administration showered flowers from a helicopter on the sadhus and the pilgrims assembled at Haridwar.

The shower of flower petals was organised to welcome the sadhus to Kumbh and they appeared to be happy with the gesture. Speaking on the occasion, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat said that his government was committed to organising a divine, grand and safe Kumbh this year.

The Shahi Snan of the saints from the akhadas at Haridwar was special. The sadhus began bathing amid the chanting of mantras and shlokas. After their snan was complete, people from other walks of life and pilgrims from various parts of the country also took the holy dip.

Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat also reached Haridwar on the occasion of the Shahi Snan coinciding with Mahashivratri. After reaching Har Ki Pauri, he prayed for the prosperity and peace of the people of the state. The pilgrims and saints assembled here on the occasion welcomed the chief minister.

People had begun to assemble on the banks of the Ganga to take a holy dip on the pious occasion of Mahashivratri since Wednesday night itself. The CM said there are no special restrictions for the pilgrims on the occasion, but they must follow the guidelines in place for the Covid-19 pandemic, wear masks and observe social distancing.

People are celebrating Shahi Snan for Mahashivratri and Somwati Amavasya at Haridwar on March 11 and March 12 respectively. Devotees will have to follow the Corona protocol and SOPs on the occasion. The devotees coming to Haridwar for these Shahi Snans must bring with them the Corona test report not older than 72 hours. However, there will be no thermal screening of the sadhus.

The duration of the Kumbh fair being held in Haridwar this year will be 28 days in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. This has been decided by the Uttarakhand government after discussions with the sadhus and religious leaders in akharas. The Kumbh will be held from April 1 to 28.

