Sahara desert witnesses snowfall; see pics

In a not so common instance, the Sahara desert received a snowfall with a -2 degree celsius temperature making it look like a wonderland.

The event was captured by photographer Karim Bouchetata in some picturesque shots, which had blankets of snow covering an area that is close to the desert town of Ain Sefra in Algeria.

The temperatures in the region dropped below freezing and according to reports, the mercury dipped to -2C (28F) in the southwestern region, making it the first time in over half a century.

According to a Forbes report, this year is the fourth time that the desert is witnessing snowfall and the rare event has occurred just three times in the past 37 years. The previous three snowfalls were in 1979,2016 and 2017.

The desert that covers half of Northern Africa has seen various shifts in temperature in the past few years due to climate change.