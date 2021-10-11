Sahil Shroff removed from Bigg Boss 15

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15 is going on in full swing with a lot of drama, fights and entertainment. The first Weekend Ka Vaar episode was filled with fun as host Salman Khan had a gala time with the contestants celebrating Navratri. However, it was a bad day for Sahil Shroff as he was shown the gate of exit by Salman.

After receiving the least number of votes last week, Sahil became the first contestants to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 15. Loyal viewers are saying that the elimination was quite fair as the Don 2 actor was hardly seen during the show. Even Rakhi Sawant, who joined Salman Khan over the weekend as a guest, seemed surprised at his inactivity and said that he is taking the show very lightly.

All the 13 junglewasis of Bigg Boss 15 were nominated last week — Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Umar Riaz, Vidhi Pandya, Donal Bisht, Vishal Kotian, Afsana Khan, Simba Nagpal, Akasa Singh, Jay Bhanushali, Miesha Iyer, Sahil Shroff and Ieshaan Sehgaal.

The ‘Gharwasi’ team consists of Bigg Boss OTT contestants Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, and Nishant Bhat, who are eligible for captaincy. Shamita became the first captain of Bigg Boss 15.

Meanwhile, the Weekend Ka Vaar episode welcomed special guests like Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani, Nia Sharma, Aastha Gill among others.