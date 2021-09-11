Sai Dharam Tej health update: Actor still in ICU, T-town wishes ‘speedy recovery’

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Sai Dharam Tej was hospitalised on Friday night after a major bike accident here near Durgamcheruvu Cable Bridge. He was admitted to Medicare Hospital, was later shifted to Jubilee Hills Apollo Hospital for treatment. According to latest health bulletin from doctors, the actor is stable and still in ICU.

“Mr Sai Dharam Tej is stable and all major organs are functioning well. He will continue to be on assisted respiration in ICU for controlled close monitoring and additional investigations will be performed during the day,” read the hospital’s health bulletin issued on Saturday morning.

As per earlier statement, Dharam Tej has no major injuries to brain, spine, and vital organs. However, he has sustained soft tissues injuries and a collar bone fracture.

As soon as news broke, his family, including brother Vaisshnav Tej, uncle Pawan Kalyan, cousins Varun Tej, Niharika Konidela, Allu Aravind, Chiranjeevi’s wife Surekha and friend Sundeep Kishan rushed to the hospital meet him.

Soon after Sai Dharam Tej went viral, many of his friends tweeted wishing him a speedy recovery. Wild Dog actor Ali Reza tweeted, “Just got to know some unfortunate news about Sai Dharam Tej. Let’s pray for his speedy recocvery. Insha Allah.” Manoj Manchu is “glad” that Sai Dharam Tej is out of danger. “Mithrama #SaiDharamTej We all are glad u r out of danger. recover fast mithrama … love you,” the tweet read. Jr NTR tweeted, “Wishing you a speedy recovery brother.”

Vijay Deverakonda tweeted, “Saying a prayer.. @IamSaiDharamTej See you on the other side happy, healthy and smiling.”

On the work front, Tej will be next seen in a political thriller film titled Republic which is slated for an October release this year.