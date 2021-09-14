Saidabad rape and murder accused still at large, 15 police teams formed

Hyderabad: The accused in the Saidabad Singareni colony minor girl rape and murder case is still at large and evading police dragnet.

As many as 15 special police teams comprising of Commissioner’ task force have been fanned out to arrest the accused. As per the latest information the police could only succeeded in securing the CCTV footage from the area that depicts the accused wearing a cap and face mask moving along with his friend. However the task force could able to detain the other person who was found moving with the suspect.

P Raju is a vagabond and he never use to stay at his Singareni colony house permanently. Though Telangana police is tech savvy but the accused person not using the mobile phone has added fuel to the growing pressure for the alleged in action of the Saidabad police in apprehending the accused.

Since the accused is wearing the cap and face mask, his identification has become a herculean task for the law enforcement agencies.

Though state IT and Municipal administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday confirmed his arrest through a tweet but the police is believed to be groping in the dark about the accused.

On September 9 the child was sexually assaulted and murdered by P Raju 27 who happens to be her neighbour in Singareni colony, road no.5 under Saidabad police station limits. A case under POCSO act, rape and murder has been registered by the local police.

The locals alleged that Singareni colony has become a hub of illegal activities and open sale of liquor is resulting in the heinous crime in the area.