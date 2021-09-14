Saidabad rape case: Accused should be killed in encounter, says Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: President of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) A.Revanth Reddy has demanded that the rapist and the killer of the minor girl of Singereni Colony in Saidabad should be killed in an encounter. He alleged that even after five days, the police have failed to nab the culprit.

On Monday, the TPCC Chief visited the house of the deceased six-year-old girl in Singareni Colony. He met and consoled the family members while also extended financial help on behalf of the Congress party.

Reddy spoke to the Collector and reminded him about the promise of employment and the double bedroom house to be provided by the state government to the victim’s family. He said to the Collector that in two days if orders are not issued regarding the employment and the two-bedroom house then he will stage a protest with the party workers in front of the Collector’s office.

Reddy also spoke to City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar and expressed his displeasure on the non-arrest of the culprit so far. He alleged that as of now neither the Chief Minister nor any state minister had met the minor girl family till now.