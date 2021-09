Hyderabad: Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali along with Satyavathi Rathod (Minister of Scheduled Tribal, Women and Child Welfare) visited the family of a 6-year-old girl, who was sexually assaulted and murdered in the Singareni colony in Saidabad and handed over a cheque of Rs 20 Lakhs towards compensation/ ex-gratia from Govt. of Telangana. Ministers assured support from the government and justice to the family.