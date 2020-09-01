Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor join hands for horror-comedy

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor are all set to spook fans as they are collaborating for their upcoming horror-comedy titled ‘Bhoot Police.’ This will be the first collaboration of the duo which is being helmed by the director Pavan Kirpalani who is known for directing thrillers like “Phobia” and “Ragini MMS”.

“I am really thrilled to have Saif and Arjun come together for this entertaining feature. Both of them will be seen bringing their trademark fun elements to the brand new avatars they will portray in this film,” said the director.

He also shared that the team is gearing up to start the shoot by the end of this year. The film is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri.

The information about the same was shared by one of the film’s producers, Tips Films and Music on Twitter as they wrote, “#SaifAliKhan & @arjunk26 join the cast of ‘Bhoot Police’! This spooky adventure comedy to go on floors by the end of this year. @tipsofficial in association with #12thStreetEntertainment presents #BhootPolice, Produced by @RameshTaurani & @puriakshai, Directed by #PavanKirpalani.”

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh also took to Twitter to share the update. “IT’S OFFICIAL… #SaifAliKhan and #ArjunKapoor in horror-comedy #BhootPolice… The duo will share screen space for the first time… Directed by Pavan Kirpalani… Produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri,” he tweeted.

Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal… #BhootPolice, a horror-comedy franchise in 3D… Directed by Pavan Kirpalani… Presented and produced by Fox Star Studios… Shoot starts Aug 2019. pic.twitter.com/e8eBX2h0Uk — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 11, 2019

According to Mumbai Mirror, “Arjun and Saif play a pair of ghostbusters in the film. The makers have been working towards getting the right ensemble on board for a while now.”

Reportedly, the film is likely to go on floors by the end of the year 2020.