Saif Ali Khan was once attacked by his fan’s boyfriend; here’s why

There’s always some scope for a throwback isn’t it? It is always nostalgic to look back at some really old incidents especially involving the cine world. In one such instance, which is not so fun to think about, actor Saif Ali Khan who was a big heartthrob of the nation during the 90’s and 2000’s was once attacked by his fan’s boyfriend for having a ‘million dollar face’.

According to the Hindustan Times, Saif Ali Khan was once involved in a fight with a fan’s boyfriend at a nightclub in New Delhi. The incident made headlines. The actor was in the capital following the premiere of his 1994 movie Mai Khiladi Tu Anari, which also starred Akshay Kumar, Raageshwari and Shilpa Shetty.

In an interview, a young Saif Ali Khan was seen with a bandage on his forehead, clarifying reports surrounding the brawl. In the video, Saif confirmed that he got into a fight, but noted that the incident wasn’t rightly reported. He revealed that two girls had approached him for a dance, but he wasn’t interested.

“This kept happening for a while. Then we said ‘please leave us’. Their boyfriends came, and we told them to handle the situation, we don’t want to talk to anyone… He didn’t like it and said, ‘you have a million-dollar face I am going to spoil it,” he explained in Hindi.

Last year, Saif revisited the incident and revealed more details. In a conversation with Neha Dhupia on her show No Filter Neha, Saif said that the man had approached him to dance with his girlfriend. When Saif refused, the unidentified man hit him with a whiskey glass. “We ended up in the bathroom and I was wiping my wound because it was bleeding a lot,” he said.

“So, there was a flood of blood, I thought I don’t know what’s happened so I was wiping it with water, I looked at him and ‘I said look what you did’, as in let’s make up now and he attacked me with the soap dish. So, he was a lunatic and he might have killed me,” Saif added.

Saif was last seen in the Amazon Prime series ‘Tandav’ which was stuck in a lot of controversy for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of Hindus.