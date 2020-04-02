Saif, Kareena pledge support to PM-CARES, Maha CM relief funds

Mumbai: Bollywood couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday announced that they will be donating money to the PM-CARES Fund and Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to help combat coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Kareena posted a statement on Instagram, saying that she, along with Saif and their son Taimur, have extended support to the two relief funds.

“We extend our support to the PM-CARES and Chief Minister’s Fund (Maharashtra). In times like these, every helping hand and every rupee raised, matters. Do help wherever possible,” the statement read.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,965 in the country on Thursday while the death toll rose to 50.

The star couple had recently pledged support to UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and the International Association for Human Values (IAHV).

At the time, the couple was criticised by social media users for not donating to the PM-CARES Fund and Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, unlike their Bollywood counterparts.

Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations or the PM-CARES Fund was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to combat health contingencies like the coronavirus.

In the last week, the relief funds have received donations from a number of Bollywood celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, Varun Dhawan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and others.

Source: PTI

