SAIL: Applications invited for apprenticeship

New Delhi: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) invited applications from Indian citizens for apprenticeship training. The period of the training is one year at IISCO Steel Plant, Burnpur.

Number of seats, selection procedure

As per the notification, there are 100 seats. Out of the total seats, 20, 20, 30, 10, 10 and 10 are of Electrical, Mechanical, Metallurgy, Chemical, Civil and Instrumentation branches respectively.

The candidates must hold a Diploma in Engineering. The lower and upper age limit for the apprenticeship is 18, 28 years respectively.

The selection of the candidates will be based on the marks obtained in Diploma in Engineering.

How to apply

Candidates have to register on the NATS website before applying for the apprenticeship.

After successful registration, candidates can log in to the home page of NATS portal and then go to “Establishments Requests”. Candidates should select SAIL IISCO STEEL PLANT (EWBBRC000016) after clicking on “Find Establishments”.

For further details, candidates can read official notification.