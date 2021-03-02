Saina Nehwal biopic starring Parineeti Chopra to release on THIS date

Mumbai: Actress Parineeti Chopra’s much awaited upcoming film ‘Saina’ is all set to hit the screens on March 26 this year. Parineeti, who will be seen playing titular role of ace badminton champion, took to her Instagram on Tuesday and announced the release date.

The makers of ‘Saina’ were earlier contemplating on a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime. However, Amole Gupte directorial and the sport biopic, is all set to release in the cinema halls as the makers have reversed their plans. A source close to the project told Pinkvilla, “With cinema halls opening up with 100% occupancy in most places, the producers felt that it’s best to bring Saina on the big screen considering that it’s tells the story of a sporting iconic that deserves to be enjoyed in the cinema halls.”

Saina is produced by Bhushan Kumar under the banner of T-Series.

On the professional front, Parineeti was last seen in the Netflix release Girl on the Train. She also has Dibakar Banerjee directorial, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar co-starring Arjun Kapoor which will arrive just a week before Saina.