Cyberabad gets new police commissioner; Sajjanar transferred to TSRTC

Hyderabad: In a latest development, Cyberabad commissioner VC Sajjanar (IPS) has been transferred and posted as Managing Director of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC).

M. Stephen Ravindra, IPS, IGP will replace Sajjanar as the new Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad.

Sajjannar’s sudden transfer is a shock to many, as he was hailed as the most successful commissioner of Cyberabad. He won a lot of appreciation from all quarters after the encounter killing of four people who were accused in the rape and murder of a veterinarian Disha at Shamshabad in November 2019.

On the other hand, senior IPS officer M Stephen Ravindra who worked as chief security officer of former chief minister of combined Andhra Pradesh Dr Y S Rajasekhar Reddy, is said to be closer to YSR family.

Ravindra is presently inspector-general of police looking after West Zone in Hyderabad.