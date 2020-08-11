Sakshi Maharaj receives threat calls

Unnao: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Member of Parliament (MP) from Unnao, Sakshi Maharaj, said that he has received a threat to his life.

The BJP MP said that on Monday, he received two life-threatening calls from the same caller. The caller reportedly threatened Sakshi Maharaj and said that he would eliminate him by exploding his house with a bomb.

The first call was received at 4:24 p.m. and second at 4:26 p.m.

The MP has given a written complaint in this regard at the Sadar Kotwali police station and offices of the District Magistrate, Superintendent of Police (SP) Unnao and Principal Secretary Home.

“The caller abused me and warned me to face serious consequences for getting his friend Abdul Ghaffar arrested. He threatened to kill me within 10 days,” the BJP leader told reporters.

He has asked the concerned officials to provide him extra security cover.

Source: IANS