Salar Jung Museum to inaugurate art exhibitions on women’s day

Hyderabad: Salarjung Museum will be inaugurating two exhibitions by the Hon’ble Governor and the Chairman on 7th March, 2020 on the eve of “International Women’s Day”.

Blooms and Looms

A special exhibition being held at Salar Jung Museum with the title of Blooms and Looms is a novel exhibition which combines two themes; that of the gentle art of Ikebana – a Japanese flowering arrangement and the magic of Indian drapes – its sarees from across the country.

The exhibition justaposes two art forms from different countries, though art by itself is universal. Indian saree making is centuries old and just as ‘’Ikebana’’ or ‘’Blooms’’ uses colours of different flowers of many textures including props like statues, vessels, containers, stems and creepers, the Indian saree has an equally amazing variety in its repertoire of category, weaves and finishes, including the use of pure gold and silver threads as seen in many heritage collections across museums.

This exhibition depicts a saree and a corresponding Ikebana representation. It is for the nature lover, artists, weavers, designers, poet, philosopher, museum visitor, academic and the general viewer to discover the creativity in each exhibit. The sarees ie, the ‘’Looms’’ cover sarees, India’s eternal drape which looks beautiful on any woman is furhter brought to life on International Women’s Day 2020. From across the nation the varieties include Benaras, Kanjeevaram, Dharmavaram, Bandhani, Kalamkari, Jamdani, Parsi Gara, Chettinad Silk, Kasuti, Venkatagiri, Linen, muga Silk, Bengal Tant, Kutchi-Sindhi embroidery among many others. Narayanpet, Kantha embroidery, Tussar Silk, Gadwal and Sambalpuri also find a place in this unique endeavour of the symphony of arts.

Exhibition on paintings

The Salar Jung Museum at Hyderabad is home to artefacts including many works of paintings in miniature, oil on canvas, watercolour, on other media like canvas, paper, ivory and glass. Many modern Indian painters are represented in its collection. It houses sculptures, miniature paintings, modern painting, woodworks, furniture, carpets, ivory art, arms and armour, embroidery, ceramics and porcelain, silver, glassware and metalware.

The Hyderabad Art Society at Exhibition Grounds, Hyderabad and is around 80 years old and was started by Salar Jung III, the main collector of the artefacts at the Salar Jung Museum, Hyderabad. It aims to encourage artists and provide them with a platform by holding events relating to art.

State Gallery of Art is working with prime objective of promoting Art & Culture and showcasing the best of it, the State Gallery of Art has been a best place to see the local arts. State Gallery of Art has been a preferred destination for national and international exhibitions hosted by Governments interesting in promoting their own native art works and such shows. The Gallery is also involved in conducting Art camps, Sculpture camps and conducting Annual Exhibition by providing space in the gallery for free for promoting upcoming artists.

The Hyderabad Art Society has organised an art camp at State Art Gallery in collaboration with the Salar Jung Museum on 2nd to 4th March 2020,where 50 woman artist-students from the JNTU Fine Arts College, Sri Venkateswara Fine Arts College, Hyderabad Central University, and Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University have participated. This exhibition is the combined effort of 3 institutions and the artists. It showcases their work for the viewing pleasure of the museum visitors, researchers and art enthusiasts.

Total 180 paintings displayed in exhibition

