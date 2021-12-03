Salman Khan and his love for Hyderabadi Biryani

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was in Hyderabad recently to promote his recently released film ‘Antim: The Final Truth’. He visited PVR cinemas in Forum Sujana Mall, Kukatpally on Wednesday. Several fans turned up for the event to get a glimpse of Bhaijaan. Pictures and videos from the ‘meet and greet’ session have been doing rounds on internet.

During his interaction with fans and media, Salman Khan spoke about his love for the city of nawabs and how it is close for him. Speaking about the very famous Hyderabadi biryani, he said: “I love eating biryani in Hyderabad. As I landed in the city, the first thing I did was I ate Hyderabadi biryani.”

The craze at Hyderabad was magnanimous, the Tiger enters his Den and the fans roared in high octane energy with him.



Salman Khan: Haa humein pata hai yaha sab ne Antim bahot baar dekhi hai, tabhi toh hum aaye hai



SALMAN KHAN BDAY MONTH pic.twitter.com/pJwl0MXJMr — K  (@SalmansMajesty) December 1, 2021

Seen #Salman Khan Bhai in #Hyderabad Made My Days@BeingSalmanKhan



SALMAN KHAN BDAY MONTH pic.twitter.com/9FlirPRbh4 — Salman Sajid Bhai Jaan (@SalmanSajidBha6) December 2, 2021

It can also be recalled that Salman Khan had picked Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad as a venue for his sister Arpita Khan‘s wedding in 2014.

Coming back to Salman’s nationwide tour, he will be finishing his tour this week. On Monday he visited Ahmedabad, Tuesday Chandigarh and Wednesday Hyderabad. It is now being reported that his tour has been cancelled mid way and the Radhe actor will not be attending events in Delhi, Bengaluru and Indore. However, reasons are not yet known.

In terms of work, Salman will be next seen in Tiger 3. He also has a cameo role in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathan.