Salman Khan has a wife and 17-yr-old daughter in Dubai?

Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan is not just popular for his films, but his personal life has always been the hottest topic of the town. He has been controversy’s favourite for his relationship rumours with many leading ladies in Bollywood.

Celebrities have always been an easy target for the trolls and whatever they say or do is seldom blown out of proportion, and Salman Khan is no exception.

In Arbaaz Khan’s celebrity talk show, Pinch, where celebrities laugh, and also react to mean tweets, the actor responded to trolls who attacked him on matters such as his age, films, lifestyle, and the fact that he chooses not to voice his opinions.

During their conversation, Arbaaz read out a tweet, where a user accused Salman of having a house in Dubai, a wife named Noor and a 17-year-old daughter. Salman found this particularly funny and responded, “These people are well-informed. Yeh bifizool ki baatein hai (These are irrelevant matters). I don’t know who they are talking about. Do they think that I’ll respond to them saying that I don’t have a wife, I live in Hindustan, in Galaxy Apartments, with my father living above me? This is something that everyone in India knows.”

Apart from this, he also reacted to a few other trolls. Someone called Salman a ‘fake person’, who is just pretending to be nice. Salman responded saying, “He must have had a bad experience somewhere. Biwi ne do comment acche maare mujpar, bacchi must love me, saying picture dekhni hai (Wife must have complimented me, or his child would have insisted on seeing my film).”

He was also asked who he would like to hire as social media consultant, between the options of Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani, he answered Katrina, as “she is the most sensible on social media.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Salman Khan was last seen in Prabhudeva directorial ‘Radhe’ which released in May this year. He has Tiger 3, Antim and a cameo Shah Rukh Khan‘s Pathan in his kitty.