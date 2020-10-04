Salman Khan resumes ‘Radhe’ shoot after over six months

By NehaPublished: 4th October 2020 7:00 pm IST
salman khan

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan on Sunday announced he has resumed shooting for his action-drama “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai”.

The 54-year-old actor was shooting for the Prabhudheva directorial before the lockdown was announced in March.

Taking to Instagram, Khan shared a picture from the set, wearing a jacket, with his back facing the camera.

“Back to shoot after six and a half months. Feels good,” he captioned the picture.

The film, which reunites Khan with his “Bharat” co-star Disha Patani, was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on May 22.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, two songs and some patchwork of about five days of the movie was yet to be finished.

READ:  Tiger Shroff shares flying kick video after injury

Khan recently also started shooting for the 14th season of his reality show “Bigg Boss”. The Colors show, which the actor hosts, went on air Saturday night.

Source: PTI

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By NehaPublished: 4th October 2020 7:00 pm IST
Back to top button