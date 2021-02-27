Salman Khan’s hilarious comment on Arshi Khan’s Lady Gaga inspired dress

Mumbai: Television actress Arshi Khan recently opened up about the Lady Gaga inspired golden outfit that she wore for Bigg Boss 14 grand finale. Her outfit stole the limelight at the after party which was hosted by Salman Khan for all the contestants in his chalet.

Arshi Khan wore an outfit that was inspired by Lady Gaga’s silver coat-dress that she wore at the MTV VMAs 2020. Speaking about the dress, Arshi told Hindustan Times how Salman Khan pulled her and gave the most hilarious reaction for her outfit.

“Woh dress hi aisa tha. Finale ke baad jab chalet party mein pehna tha, toh Salman saab bhi keh rahe the, ‘Arshi, kya pehen ke aayi hai?’ (That’s what the dress was like. When I wore it to the party in the chalet after the finale, even Salman sir asked me what I was wearing),” she told.

She revealed Salman’s hilarious response to it: “Tu Bigg Boss ka sofa pehen kar aayi hai (Are you wearing the Bigg Boss sofa)?”

Arshi Khan was even featured on Diet Sabya who shared her picture with that of Lady Gaga’s on Instagram. Reacting to the same, Arshi Khan said, “Maine Diet Sabya ko message kiya tha. Woh fishbowl jo lagaya tha uske upar Lady Gaga ne, maine sirf itna bola, ‘Main woh lagana bhool gayi, sorry’ (I messaged Diet Sabya. I just told them that I forgot to wear that fishbowl that Lady Gaga wore on her head).”

Speaking about her further professional moves, Arshi Khan said that she will now focus on acting projects, instead of events. “After Bigg Boss 11, I did not focus much on acting but only on events, for two years continuously. This time around, I will concentrate on acting, whether it is TV shows, films or something down South. I will do two or three projects, but big ones,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, Rubina Dilaik was announced as the winner at the Bigg Boss 14 grand finale which was held last week. Rahul Vaidya took home the runner-up title and Rakhi Sawant left the show with a money bag of Rs 14 lakh.