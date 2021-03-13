Salman Khan’s Radhe to hit screens on Eid 2021

Mumbai: Megastar Salman Khan has the perfect gift for his fans this Eid! The actor on Saturday confirmed that his much-anticipated action-thriller ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ will hit the theatres on May 13, 2021, on the occasion of Eid.

The ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ star took to Twitter to confirm the release date of the film, and he also unveiled a new poster of the forthcoming movie. “Eid ka commitment tha, Eid par hi aayenge kyun ki ek baar jo maine……. #RadheOn13thMay #2MonthsToRadhe,” he wrote.

In the new poster of ‘Radhe’, Khan is seen in a fierce yet slick avatar. Set in a backdrop of a battleground with burning helicopters and artillery, the actor looks hotter than ever with his chiselled physique and a resolute look on his face. The poster has all the elements of a classic Salman Khan extravaganza and promises to be a massive entertainer.

“Salman Khan and Eid have a special connection and we at Salman Khan Films are happy to continue the tradition with Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. We are looking forward to bring back the era of clapping, cheering, whistling and the ‘house-full’ boards Salman Khan’s movies are known for. We are delighted to collaborate with Zee Studios for Radhe and together we want the film to reach all the audience, and for them to enjoy it with all safety measures in place,” said a spokesperson from Salman Khan films.

Speaking about the film, Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios, shared, “We are excited to bring back audiences to cinemas through this partnership with Salman Khan as his movies create an atmosphere of festivity. This would be one of the biggest movies in 2021 and we are keen to see the audience support/response. I am sure it would be a delight for the fans after a tough year. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will be the perfect Eidi for Salman fans and cinema-goers.”

The action flick by the Yash Raj Films banner was scheduled to release on Eid 2020 but it could not see the light of the day due to the closing of film theatres owing to coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The movie will see Salman Khan romancing Disha Patani. The flick also features Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda.

‘Radhe’ is co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Atul Agnihotri under the banners Salman Khan Films, in association with ZEE Studios, Sohail Khan Productions, and Reel Life Production.