Salman Khan’s Radhe to release in ‘hybrid’ mode on Eid; trailer out tomorrow

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s most-awaited Bollywood film ‘Radhe-Your Most Wanted Bhai’ is all to release on May 13, 2021, on the occasion of Eid, but in ‘hybrid’ mode. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the film will will see a multi-format release and a worldwide theatrical release.

What is hybrid model of release?

Hybrid mode of release means the film will release on both, the theatres and digital world on the same day, a strategy similar to Hollywood Studios. The main aim of Salman behind opting this mode is to spread awareness among filmmakers of Bollywood to opt for the same strategy in the days to come with a constant spike in covid cases across the country.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Salman Khan and Zee Studios want to bring some positivity in this dull phase and want the audience to enjoy Radhe at their comfort. The ones who want to go to the cinema halls can watch it in theaters, the ones who don’t wish to go to the cinema halls, can enjoy the film on the small screen in comfort. It’s confirmed for an Eid opening on May 13,”

In how many countries will Radhe release?

Amid surge in COVID-19 cases, Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will be released in theatres, while adhering to all the Covid protocol issued by the government. The producers are targeting to release the film in 40 countries across the globe.

Radhe will also be released on ZEE5 with ZEE’s pay per view service ZEEPlex which rests on OTT platform ZEE5. The film will also be shown on DTH operators like Dish, D2H, Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV. This will give the audience multiple options to watch the film as per their comfort and convenience.

The makers of Radhe are all set to treat fans with the much-awaited trailer on Thursday, April 22.

This news will come as a much-needed breather for the audience and die-hard fans of Bhaijaan in these gloomy times.

Along with Salman Khan, Radhe also features Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, the big-budget project is being produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Private Limited.