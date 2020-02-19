menu
search
19 Feb 2020, Wed Islamic Calender
  • Top Stories
  • Popular
  • People Also Viewed
  • Poll
  • Share
  • Comments

Salman Khurshid takes part in anti-CAA protest at Jamia

Posted by Sameer Updated: February 19, 2020, 8:51 am IST
Salman Khurshid takes part in anti-CAA protest at Jamia

New Delhi: Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Tuesday took part in the anti-CAA, NRC, and NPR protests being held at Jamia gate number seven on Tuesday night.

“I come here regularly, it has now been more than two months but the government is yet to respond to this protest,” Khurshid told reporters on Tuesday.

Khurshid welcomes SC’s move to appoint interlocutors

The senior Congress leader welcomed the Supreme Court’s move to appoint interlocutors to hold talks with the protesters at Shaheen Bagh.

“The move by Supreme Court to hold dialogues is very necessary, all solutions can come out of holding talks. I wish that a solution comes out soon,” he said.

Speaking about the upcoming visit of American President Donald Trump, Khurshid said that it is strange that the Gujarat government is building walls to “hide the reality of the state of affairs” ahead of the visit and added, “the truth will come out.”

Source: ANI
Topics:
Top Stories

People Also Viewed

Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved