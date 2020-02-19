Salman Khurshid takes part in anti-CAA protest at Jamia

A+ A-

New Delhi: Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Tuesday took part in the anti-CAA, NRC, and NPR protests being held at Jamia gate number seven on Tuesday night.

“I come here regularly, it has now been more than two months but the government is yet to respond to this protest,” Khurshid told reporters on Tuesday.

Khurshid welcomes SC’s move to appoint interlocutors

The senior Congress leader welcomed the Supreme Court’s move to appoint interlocutors to hold talks with the protesters at Shaheen Bagh.

“The move by Supreme Court to hold dialogues is very necessary, all solutions can come out of holding talks. I wish that a solution comes out soon,” he said.

Speaking about the upcoming visit of American President Donald Trump, Khurshid said that it is strange that the Gujarat government is building walls to “hide the reality of the state of affairs” ahead of the visit and added, “the truth will come out.”