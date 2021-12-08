Salman to Katrina: ‘Chance miss kiya Khan hone ka’ – Viral video

Mumbai: While the whole country is glued to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s big fat wedding in Rajasthan, several netizens cannot stop thinking about Salman Khan and the actress’ past relationship. Many are sharing their throwback photos videos and even Twitter is flooded with memes.

Katrina and Salman’s rumoured affair was the hot talk of the town back then. They were reportedly in a relationship for almost 7 years. Katrina started her career in 2003 and since then, it was rumoured that she dated Salman till 2010. But, the two never confirmed the same and it was always speculated that they are in relationship.

Amid this, their old video is doing rounds on internet. During Arpita Khan’s wedding in Hyderabad, the Radhe actor had revealed that he wanted to marry Katrina, but she had refused. Salman surprised everyone when he said, “Mai kya karoon… itna bada chance miss kiya Khan hone ka (What can I do, you missed the golden chance to become a Khan),” in the clip. Watch the viral video below:

Even today, their bond never fail to make headlines. Not because of the controversies but the way both Salman and Katrina respect each other despite parting ways. The two have managed to remain cordial with each other and Salman never fails to show his affection towards Katrina whenever possible.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to get married tomorrow, December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. Pre-wedding ceremonies have already kick-started from yesterday.