Salonik: Hyderabad’s Riverside Impex makes Mazafati dates available online

Hyderabad: Riverside Impex, a firm located at Abids is selling Mazafati Dates with the brand name of “Salonik”. It is the most desirable and delicious dates available in the market. Its attractive black colour, meaty and succulent flesh, moisture and soft texture have made it more adorable across the globe.

It may be mentioned that Mazafati dates are best available in Bam City, Iran. Salonik dates are being imported directly from the city.

The Salonik Mazafati dates are loaded with needed daily energy and it is rich of vitamin B which is beneficial for strengthening the nerves, iron and phosphorous that have a direct influence on the treatment of Anemia and will be very beneficial to safeguard the memory. It has also got a high amount of potassium and vitamin A in order to prevent indigestion and skin health.

The major clientele of the Salonik brand of saffron and dates are those who considered as the epitome of quality in the city and among few of them are Taj Falaknuma Hotel, Mariotte Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Park Hyatt, Hyatt Hyderabad, Lemon Tree, Viventa by Taj, Westin Hotel, Karachi Bakery, G, Pullareddy, Apollo Life Sciences and even inflight caterers like LSG, etc.

The dates can be purchased from online store (click here) or big basket, paytm, shop healthy, Lbb etc.

About the company

Riverside Impex is an agro-products company. The company has a team of experts under the vision of Managing Director Mir Hyder Ali. The company’s 25 years of sheer hard work in the industry has been recognized nationally and internationally.