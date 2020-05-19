Salons open in Hyderabad after relaxation in lockdown rules

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has granted permission to salons and barber shops to open under the new guidelines as part of the fourth phase of lockdown.

In a big relief to the salon owners and barbers, following the Union Ministry of Home Affair’s (MHA) guidelines, the Telangana Chief Minister on Monday asked all shops and small business, open all salons and barber shops, directed to follow social distancing norms and take all safety measures to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

In Hyderabad, barber shops opened their doors to customers on Tuesday morning. People started opening their salon after proper sanitisation of salons.

Also Read Hyderabad shops open up for business again

According to wow salon barber, The Telangana government has taken a good decision as people have been waiting for the barbershops to open for nearly two months. The services provided here cannot be performed at home so people need to visit the shop. It will be a great relief for the people as well as for the barbers.

“We are following all the guidelines while performing our job. We are providing PPE to customers and we are wearing face masks, gloves, headgear and sanitising all equipment used while performing hair cut, we have started services today as it is the first day of resumption we have completely cleaned the shop with a sprinkling of chemical in the shop,” said Shakeeb Haroon manager of wow salon located in Mir Alam Manid in Hyderabad.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.