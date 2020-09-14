Samantha Akkineni has 12M Instagram followers

By Mansoor Published: 14th September 2020 4:58 pm IST

Hyderabad: Southern star Samantha Akkineni has garnered a fan following of 12 million on Instagram. The actress shared the news on Monday with a new picture and also thanked her fans.

“12 million Now and forever. Thank you for this amazing shot @vaishnavpraveen @thehouseofpixels,” she wrote alongside the image that has Samantha posing on a sofa in a shimmery dress.

The actress recently shared that she starts her weekend by doing 108 Surya Namaskars.

Samantha has made a name for herself in Tamil and Telugu film industries. She is known for her performances in films such as “Ye Maaya Chesave”, “Neethaane En Ponvasantham”, “Eega“, “Mersal” and “Rangasthalam“. She impressed all with her role in “Super Deluxe” last year.

She will soon be seen in the second part of “The Family Man“.

