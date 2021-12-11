Samantha burns up the screen in bold item debut from ‘Pushpa’

Tagged as the 'sizzling song of the year', Samantha's bold moves with the peppy music left her fans dizzy

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Updated: 11th December 2021 4:00 pm IST
Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Instagram)

Mumbai: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s first item song ‘Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava’ was unveiled by the makers of ‘Pushpa’ on Saturday.

Tagged as the ‘sizzling song of the year’, Samantha’s bold moves with the peppy music left her fans dizzy.

The makers who teased a few posters earlier, unveiled the bold lyrical video with Samantha’s performance. The song’s lyrics written by Chandra Bose carry a bold message about how in general, men look at women.

“This winter is going to get heated up with Queen @samantharuthprabhuoffl’s moves”, Mythri Movie Makers wrote on social media.

Samantha’s attire and the blingy set give a dizzy effect, for the song crooned by Indravathi Chauhan. Being the first-ever item song Samantha has jived to, it has got huge hype.

“To rope in Samantha for the special song was a team decision. A unanimous decision to get her to groove for the song,” one of the producers said.

‘Pushpa’ is all set for release on December 17 in multiple languages across the country.

