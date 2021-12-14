Samantha hospitalised? Here’s what we know

Hyderabad: Tollywood actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was recently in Kadapa for a store launch, is making headlines after a few reports of the actress getting hospitalised went viral. Social media was buzzing with the rumours that the actress has developed severe viral infection.

On Monday, the actress had visited a private hospital in Hyderabad, which triggered gossip on her health condition, leaving her fans in worry.

However, Samantha’s manager released an official statement in which he rubbished all the rumours and denied any seriousness. It seems the ‘Oh Baby’ actress had a slight cough, for which she visited a private hospital.

As a precautionary action, Samantha also underwent a COVID test which was only done to rule out any possible infection.

“Actress @Samanthaprabhu2 is healthy. She is taking rest at her home after undergoing a test at AIG Hospital due to a slight cough yesterday. Do not believe any rumours or social media gossips,” Samantha’s manager told.

సమంత పూర్తి ఆరోగ్యంగా ఉన్నారు..



*నిన్న కొంచెం దగ్గు ఉండటంతో AIG హాస్పిటల్లో టెస్ట్ చేయించుకుని తన ఇంట్లో రెస్ట్ తీసుకుంటున్నారు.



*సోషల్ మీడియాలో వచ్చే కథనాలను నమ్మవద్దు



మహేంద్ర (సమంత మేనేజర్)@Samanthaprabhu2 is completely fine — VamsiShekar (@UrsVamsiShekar) December 13, 2021

Samantha Ruth Prabhu visited Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh for a store launch on Sunday. Post the event, the actress made her way to Ameen Peer dargah to seek blessings. Pictures have been doing rounds on the internet. On the other hand, Samantha’s item number ‘Oo Antava’ from Allu Arjun’s upcoming Pan-Indian release Pushpa is sending waves on internet.