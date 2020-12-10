Samsung announces 110-inch 4K TV with next-gen MicroLED picture quality

Suwon: Samsung Electronics has announced the launch of a new 110-inch MicroLED TV, and the product is up for the pre-sale in South Korea as of now.

The newly launched TV has an astonishing colour vibrancy and brightness with self-emissive LED display technology. Unlike earlier, Samsung’s MicroLED TV can be installed in a traditional TV as the model is prefabricated and not modular.

“As consumers rely on their televisions for more functions than ever, we are incredibly excited to bring the 110 MicroLED to the commercial market,” said Jonghee Han, President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics in an official statement.

“Samsung MicroLED is going to redefine what premium at-home experiences mean for consumers around the world,” Jonghee added.

The 110 MicroLED also has a processor powerful enough to live up to its display capabilities. Its all-new Micro AI Processor delivers 4K HDR content — resulting in bright, vivid, realistic picture quality that is optimized for each scene.

The newly launched TV also includes an embedded Majestic Sound System that delivers 5.1 channel sound with no external speaker. The product will be available globally in the first quarter of 2021.

Source: ANI