Samsung expands ‘Curd Maestro’ refrigerator range in India

New Delhi, Sep 7 : Samsung on Monday launched four new models in its ‘Curd Maestro line-up of refrigerators that offer larger capacities with higher storage.

The ‘Curd Maestro’ refrigerator models will now be available in 386 litre and 407 litre capacities, apart from the existing 244 litre, 265 litre, 314 litre and 336-litre capacities.

The 386-litre capacity will be priced at Rs 55,990 for 2-star and Rs 56,990 for 3-star model, respectively, while the 407-litre capacity model will be priced at Rs 61,990 for 2-star and 63,990 for 3-star model, respectively.

“We have witnessed an increasing demand for larger capacity models of our refrigerators as consumers want to stock up more and venture out less,” Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.

The consumers can avail a limited period offer such as cashback of up to 15 per cent and EMIs starting as low as Rs 990.

According to the company, the National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) has tested and recommended the process of curd making in ‘Curd Maestro’ models.

It helps make curd with the same consistency each time and eliminates all the hassle of curd making in different weather conditions.

