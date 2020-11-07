Samsung Galaxy F41: Fires up mid price smartphone segment

By Md Waquar Haider

New Delhi, Nov 7 : After tasting tremendous success with its Galaxy M and A series, Samsung introduced ‘Galaxy F41’ as the first model in the company’s Galaxy F series, hoping to further make inroads into the competitive mid-price smartphone segment.

The new Samsung phone comes with a water drop-style display notch, features triple rear cameras and a massive 6000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy F41 costs Rs 15,499 for the base 6GB+64GB model. The 6GB+128GB model of the phone can be purchased for Rs 16,499 in fusion green, fusion blue and fusion black colour options.

Here is what we think about the mid-priced phone.

In terms of design, the smartphone has the same design language that we saw in the Galaxy M series especially the M31. The back panel including the rectangular camera module, fingerprint sensor and Samsung branding is very similar to what you get on the M series smartphones.

The front of the phone houses a huge and smooth display with a notch for the front camera.

The power button, volume rocker, USB Type-C port and speaker grille take the usual spots on the sides and the bottom.

The SIM card tray has a dedicated microSD card slot along with dual SIM card slots.

Overall, Samsung Galaxy F41 doesn’t stand out in the crowd in terms of design.

The Galaxy F41 comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display which is bright and comes with additional offerings like adaptive brightness, screen colour mode, touch density and accidental touch control.

Using the phone in dark rooms and under direct sunlight did not pose any problems. The display also comes with decent viewing angles.

The Galaxy F41 comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64MP primary sensor. The camera setup also includes an 8MP secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens that has a field of view of 123 degrees and a 5MP tertiary sensor with live focus support.

The camera comes with a ‘Single Take’ feature that allows you to take 10 different pictures – 7 photos and 3 videos – at a single click.

The super steady mode on Galaxy F41 also gives smooth videos, even when a user is in the middle of the action.

Images clicked in broad daylight were impressive. However, once we used the camera at night or even in dimly-lit conditions, it didn’t impress much.

With Galaxy F41, you can also record in 4K and take hyperlapse and slow-mo videos.

For selfies, you will get the 32MP selfie shooter at the front — along with the live focus support.

The 32MP front camera, the phone captured some really good images. In terms of details and colours, the phone lived up to the expectations.

Under the hood, there is the Exynos 9611 SoC, paired with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

The SoC is particularly the one that’s already powering various Samsung Galaxy M-series phones, including the recently launched Samsung Galaxy M31s.

On the Galaxy F41, you get 64GB of onboard storage with the option to add more using the microSD card.

The smartphone takes good care of daily activities such as internet browsing, messaging and video calling. We did not face any issues or frame drops in the graphic-intensive games.

In addition, the overall performance is also aided by the clean OneUI which is among one the better custom Android skins.

The 6000mAh battery comes with support for fast charging — 15W charger bundled in the box.

It offers good battery life that lasted for over 24 hours with moderate-to-heavy use. With average use, it should last for over two days.

Conclusion: Overall, the Galaxy F41 is a good mid-range smartphone from Samsung in the latest F series.

It has good cameras, brilliant Infinity-U Super AMOLED display and a huge 6000mAh battery with fast charging that keeps you going.

