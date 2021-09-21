Samsung Galaxy F42 5G with 12 5G band support likely to launch in India soon

New Delhi: Samsung is likely to launch ‘Galaxy F42 5G’ smartphone in the last week of September and it will go on sale in October, industry sources told IANS on Tuesday.

This will be Samsung’s first 5G smartphone in Galaxy F series and South Korean smartphone maker has partnered with Flipkart for this series.

Galaxy F42 5G will come with Galaxy 5G 12 band-support, making the phone future-ready for consumers by ensuring faster speeds and low latency.

Galaxy F42 5G is rumoured to come with 64MP triple camera to capture detailed shots. Galaxy F42 5G will come with 90Hz refresh rate on FHD+ display for seamless scrolling and viewing for an immersive viewing experience.

Samsung has launched a series of smartphones in Galaxy F portfolio this year. Galaxy F42 5G will be the first 5G smartphone in the F series to launch in India.

In addition, Samsung is all set to launch its next 5G smartphone ‘Galaxy M52 5G’ in India on September 28, according to the pre-launch website that went live on Amazon.in.

Once launched, the Galaxy M52 5G will be available on Samsung.com, Amazon.in and select retail outlets.

Galaxy M52 5G is being dubbed as the ‘Leanest, Meanest Monster’ by Samsung in teasers put out on Amazon.

Galaxy M52 5G is 21 per cent sleeker as compared to M51.