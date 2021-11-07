Samsung Galaxy S21 FE likely to launch on Jan 4

Seoul: South Korean tech giant Samsung is likely to launch its upcoming smartphone — Samsung Galaxy S21 Fan Edition — on January 4 next year.

The smartphone is expected to go on sale from January 11, 2022, without any pre-order period, citing a tipster, Gizmochina reported on Sunday.

Earlier, reports said that the smartphone is scheduled to go official at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES), which will be held between January 5 and January 8 in Las Vegas.

Rumours surrounding the Galaxy S21 Fan Edition have revealed that it will be equipped with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display that offers a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Also Read JioPhone Next offers seamless experience at affordable cost

Depending on the market, it could be available with Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100 chipset. It may ship with 12GB RAM and 256 GB built-in storage.

The S21 FE has a 32MP front-facing camera and its rear camera setup includes a 12MP primary camera with OIS, a 12MP ultrawide shooter and an 8MP telephoto snapper.

It houses a 4,500mAh battery that carries support for 25W charging.

The recent report also revealed that the Galaxy S22 series will be announced on February 8, 2022. The pre-orders of the S22 series are likely to begin on the same day.

The S22 lineup will be available for purchase starting from February 18.