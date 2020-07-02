Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets Rs 7K price drop in India

Galaxy Z Flip will now start at Rs 108,999 instead of Rs 115,999. Additionally, consumers can avail an upgrade bonus of Rs 8,000 if they upgrade to Galaxy Z Flip from select smartphones.

By Minhaj Adnan Updated: July 02, 2020, 2:35 pm IST

Gurugram: Samsung on Thursday announced Rs 7,000 price cut on its foldable premium Galaxy Z Flip smartphone in India.

The company said in a statement that Galaxy Z Flip consumers can also avail no-cost EMI up to 18 months through leading banks.

Galaxy Z Flip comes with a first-of-its-kind foldable glass – Infinity Flex Display – that gives consumers large screen in a stylish and compact form factor.

Galaxy Z Flip comes with Snapdragon 855+ processor and 8GB-256 GB memory combination.

It is a dual-SIM smartphone, with one e-SIM and one Nano-SIM card slot.

Galaxy Z Flip can stay open at multiple angles, unlocking opportunities for hands-free selfies and vlogging, along with Google Duo integration.

The premium device comes with accidental damage cover, which includes one-time screen protection and a 24X7 dedicated call centre support in India.

Galaxy Z Flip is available in three colours, Mirror Gold, Mirror Purple and Mirror Black.

Source: IANS
