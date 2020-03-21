Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Worth your pocket, with same nostalgia

ArrayNew Delhi: During the late 1990s and early 2000s when the millennials were still taking baby steps and Generation X were in awe with classic flip phones, Samsung did bring one such device called SGH-X426 which became popular with a lot of people for two simple reasons: pocketable form factor and that unforgettable pride in flipping the phone open in the air to accept a phone call.

Flip phones are back — upwards of Rs 1 lakh — and Samsung which initiated the new-age foldable war with Galaxy Fold is back with Galaxy Z Flip that folds into the size of a wallet, so you can easily fit it in your pocket or clutch bag, like a make-up compact.

Once you flip it open, the foldable glass features a 6.7-inch display for your regular smartphone needs. The crease in the middle is visible but doesn’t disturb as you perform daily tasks – no image distortion either.

There’s a tiny screen on the outer next to the cameras which shows the time and other important notifications when you tap the little display twice.

The device is available in three colour options – a stunning mirror gold colour, mirror purple and mirror Black – for Rs 1,09,999 in India.

In its previous two sales in India, the device went out of stock within minutes – cementing its position in the new-age aspirational India which is willing to spend that kind of money on a device that doesn’t hurt their pockets.

Powered by a 7nm octa-core Snapdragon 855+ processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, the device has aDynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex’ display as the main display.

It is backed by a 3300mAh battery with fast-charging support via power cord and wireless PowerShare and runs Android 10 OS. The battery gives a day-long charge with ease.

In terms of optics, the phone houses 12MP ultra-wide sensor and 12MP wide-angle camera at the rear. At the front, there is a punch-hole 10MP camera.

Images were well-lit, had details and did justice in almost all light conditions – better than iPhone 11 Pro Max.

There’s a fingerprint sensor, situated in the power button on the right edge – accurate and fast.

It is a dual-SIM smartphone — with one eSIM and one Nano-SIM card slot. E-SIM services are currently available on Airtel and Jio networks.

The best part is that it slips easily into the front pocket of your shirt, back pocket of your jeans, or your clutch bag and no one knows if you are carrying any smartphone. And then you bring it out slowly, flip it open and all eyes are on you.

Another USP is that you can use rear cameras for selfies, as well as the inside sensor.

Other benefits that come with the device include accidental damage coverage, which includes one-time screen protection and a 24X7 dedicated call centre support, one-year Samsung care and protection, one-time screen damage protection service for inner screen and external screen at discounted fee (at the time of repair), up to 12 month interest-Free EMI in 10 cities and four-month free YouTube premium subscription.

Conclusion: For millions of people, this is a perfect device to remember that classic, vintage flip phone era and for the millennials — the smooth feel, pocketable size,AmesmerizingAdesign and powerful interiors makes it a device worth their pocket.

Remember that top-end flip phones two decades ago also carried a hefty price tag compared to the basic mobile phones and still, a lot of Indians owned those devices.

Only the flip device has changed but your pocket remains the same so go, flaunt your style, impress your girlfriend, and make a solid statement with Galaxy Z Flip.

Source: IANS

