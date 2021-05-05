Samsung likely to supply 120Hz OLED display for iPhone 13 Pro models

Seoul: South Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly expected to ship 120Hz OLED display panels for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max models for smoother content as well as scrolling.

According to MacRumors, it is being claimed that Samsung will be an exclusive supplier of 120Hz panels for the Pro models.

The upcoming iPhone 13 Pro models are expected to use Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide (LPTO) Thin-Film Transistor (TFT) OLED panels. For those who are unaware, LTPO OLED is needed for the 120Hz refresh rate screen.

The usage of LTPO technology would result in a more power-efficient backplane, which is responsible for turning individual pixels on and off on the display, allowing for a 120Hz refresh rate without a significant impact on battery life, the report said.

The iPad Pro models from Apple since 2017 come with support for a 120Hz refresh rate as part of its ProMotion Display.

It automatically adjusts the refresh rate depending on the content. Almost all the high-end flagship Android smartphones also come with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and now it’s high time Apple introduces the same on its iPhones.

The global shipments of OLED panels reached 53 million units in January 2021 out of which Samsung Display accounted for 45 million units, capturing about 85 percent of the market, followed by LG Display with 6 million shipments.