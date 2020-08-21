Samsung officially launches Galaxy Note 20 series globally

Now pre-book Samsung Galaxy Note20 for Rs 77,999 in India

New Delhi: Samsung on Friday said its new flagship phablet has been officially launched globally as the South Korean tech giant pins hopes on its latest device to drive mobile business amid the pandemic.

The Galaxy Note 20 series has hit shelves in some 70 countries, including South Korea, the United States, Britain and Thailand, according to Samsung.

The new mobile devices will be available in 130 countries by mid-September.

The Galaxy Note 20 series, which was unveiled online Galaxy Unpacked event on Aug. 5, comes in two models — the standard Note 20 and the high-end Note 20 Ultra.

Due to the pandemic, Samsung said launching events and promotional activities will vary in each country depending on virus situations, reports Yonhap news agency.

South Korean analysts expected sales of the Note 20 series to be around 8 million units this year, roughly 1 million units fewer than that of the Note 10 series.

In India, Samsung said that the pre-registration for its ‘Make in India Galaxy Note20 smartphone crossed more than 5 lakh this year, which is more than double the figure the company achieved last year with Galaxy Note10.

The 6.7-inch Galaxy Note20 (8GB+256GB) was launched at the original price of Rs 77,999 while the 6.9-inch Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G (12GB+256GB) is available for Rs 104,999 in the country.

Customers pre-booking Galaxy Note20 are eligible for benefits worth Rs 7,000 that can be redeemed on Samsung Shop app on a set of products, including Galaxy Buds+, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watches and Galaxy Tabs, among others.

In addition, when paying with HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Cards, consumers are eligible for cashback up to Rs 6000 on purchase of Galaxy Note20.

With bank cashback and Samsung Shop benefits, the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G costs Rs 85,999 in the country.

