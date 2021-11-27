Samsung quietly unveils new smartphone ‘Galaxy A03’

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 27th November 2021 12:42 pm IST
Seoul: South Korean tech giant Samsung has launched a new Galaxy A03 that will come in a few configurations including 3GB+32GB, 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB options.

The smartphone offers a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a dewdrop notch and capped 60Hz refresh rate.

The company said that the Galaxy A03 is powered by an octa-core 1.6GHz processor but does not explicitly confirm which chipset is being used here, reports 9To5Google.

There was no confirmation if microSD card expansion is available here or not. The Galaxy A03 houses a 5,000mAh internal battery. There’s even Dolby Atmos support here, which is often omitted from budget handsets.

At the rear, there’s is a dual-camera setup that consists of a 48MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor for added depth effects in portrait mode.

The front-facing selfie camera is rated at 5MP.

However, the company has not confirmed pricing details for the Galaxy A03.

