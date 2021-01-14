Samsung S21 starts from Rs 69,999 in India, pre-book from Jan 15

Gurugram: In a first, Samsung on Thursday opened pre-booking for its Galaxy S21 Series in the country from January 15 along with the global launch.

Consumers can pre-book all three variants — Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 in India — and the price start at Rs 69,999.

The pre-booked consumers will get Galaxy Smart Tag-free and Samsung e-shop voucher of up to Rs 10,000. The pre-booked consumers will start getting deliveries on January 25, while Galaxy S21 Series goes on sale in India on January 29.

The Galaxy S21 (8GB+128GB) will cost Rs 69,999 (Phantom Violet, White, Pink, Grey colours) while Galaxy S21 (8GB+256GB) will be available for Rs 73,999 (Phantom Violet, White, Grey colours).

Galaxy S21+ (8GB+128GB) will come for Rs 81,999 (Phantom Violet, Sliver, Black colours) while the 8GB+256GB version will cost Rs 85,999 (Phantom Violet, Sliver, Black colours).

The top-end model Galaxy S21 Ultra in 12GB+256GB will cost Rs 105,999 (Phantom Black, Sliver colours) while Galaxy S21 Ultra with 16GB+512GB variant will be available for Rs 116,999 (Phantom Black colour)

There will be a cashback of Rs 10,000 on Galaxy S21 Ultra, Rs 7,000 on Galaxy S21+ and Rs 5,000 on Galaxy S21.

“As a special offer, all pre-booked consumers can get Galaxy Watch Active 2 or a combo of Galaxy Buds+ and Travel Adapter with a device of their choice,” the company said in a statement.

In addition, consumers can also avail HDFC Bank cashback of up to Rs 10,000 or have an option to avail upgrade bonus of up to Rs 5,000.

Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 debuts a head-turning, iconic design, an epic pro-grade camera and the most advanced processor ever in a Galaxy device.

All the three devices are 5G ready and are powered with Samsung’s own Exynos 2100 chipset.

Source: IANS