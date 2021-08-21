Samsung to launch Wi-Fi variant of Galaxy Tab S7 FE in India soon

By Koona Abhishek|   Published: 21st August 2021 8:13 pm IST
Samsung to launch Wi-Fi variant of Galaxy Tab S7 FE in India soon

After introducing the Galaxy Tab S7 FE LTE variant tablet in India, Samsung will be launching the Wi-Fi variant of the tablet soon in the country.

E-commerce giant Amazon.in has set up a promo page for the Wi-Fi model on its website with the status as “Coming Soon.”  The pricing and availability are yet to be revealed.

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with a 12.4-inch display and is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 750G SoC. It runs on Android 11 based One UI 3.1 out of the box. It is offered in 4G+64GB and 6GB+128GB variants with an expandable storage of 1TB.

For photography and video calling, it comes with an 8MP primary shooter and 5MP selfie camera.

It is powered by a 10,090 mAh battery and supports 45W Super Fast Charging which can charge the tablet from 0 to 100% in around 90 minutes. However, the 45W charger has to be bought separately as the company only provides a 15W charger out of the box along with an S-pen.

The Wi-Fi model is expected to be rolled out with similar configuration and in box components as the LTE model.

