Samsung unveils new One UI Watch interface

Barcelona: Samsung Electronics on Monday introduced its One UI Watch user experience that is designed to make the Galaxy Watch and smartphone experience more deeply connected.

At the MWC 2021, the company also confirmed that One UI Watch will be available for Galaxy Watch on the new unified platform it jointly built with Google.

Samsung further revealed that its upcoming Galaxy Watch will be the first to feature the new unified platform and One UI Watch, which will make its debut at the Unpacked event later this summer.

“To unlock the full potential of these wearables, we’re leveraging our long legacy of mobile innovations and our partnerships with trusted industry leaders who have grown with us in our open ecosystem,” said Patrick Chomet, EVP and Head of Customer Experience Office, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics.

“Through these efforts, we will enrich our smartwatch experience and convenience of the Galaxy ecosystem for our consumers,” Chomet added.

One UI Watch together with the new unified platform will create an entirely new Galaxy Watch experience, the company said.

The unified platform will open up new features and integrations with popular third-party apps available to download from Google Play directly on your Galaxy Watch.

“Samsung and Google have a long history of collaboration and whenever we’ve worked together, the experience for our consumers has been dramatically better for everyone,” said Sameer Samat, Vice President of Product Management, Android and Wear, Google.

In addition, Samsung will bring an improved watch face design tool, making it easier than ever for designers to create new watch faces.

Later this year, Android developers will be able to unleash their creativity and release fun, new designs that will be added to Samsung’s ever-growing collection of watch faces to give consumers even more options for customizing their smartwatches to suit their mood, activity and personality.