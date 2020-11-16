Samsung unveils smart monitor with enhanced usability, connectivity

Seoul, Nov 16 : Samsung Electronics on Monday announced the global availability of its all-new Smart Monitor — an innovative, do-it-all screen that brings together an unprecedented suite of features for work, learning and entertainment in a single display.

The Smart Monitor is available in the US, Canada and China at first but Samsung said it plans to launch the product in other countries from the end of this month.

“Our new Smart Monitor is a direct response to that demand. Consumers no longer have to choose between a screen for one or the other as this display brings it all together,” Hyesung Ha, Senior Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, said in a statement.

The flat-screen monitor comes in two models, with the M7 supporting ultra-high definition resolution in 32-inch and the M5 featuring full HD resolution in 32-inch and 27-inch options.

According to the company, it is designed to meet the new needs of today’s consumers, who are now working, learning and consuming entertainment at home.

Samsung Smart Monitor incorporates mobile and PC connectivity, remote home office and learning features as well as Smart Hub, a comprehensive entertainment hub, similar to Samsung’s built-in Smart TV platform.

The new monitor provides numerous connectivity options for both PCs and smartphones. Users can connect their personal mobile devices with just a simple tap using Tap View, App Casting or Apple AirPlay.

The monitor’s app store allows users to stream their favorite content including Netflix, HBO and YouTube even without a connection to a PC or mobile device.

