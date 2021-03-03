Samsung’s 2021 TV lineup redefines experience

Seoul: Samsung Electronics has unveiled its 2021 lineup of Micro LED, Neo QLED, lifestyle TVs, monitors and soundbars, that aims to redefine the role of TV in the home and let consumers get the most from their screens ï¿½ work efficiently, communicate effectively, and explore personal passions.

The company that has been number one global TV manufacturer for 15 consecutive years, aims to break new ground in 2021 to offer consumers extraordinary viewing experiences, it said in a statement late on Tuesday.

“At Samsung, we are proud to constantly innovate to improve consumers’ everyday lives. Over the past year, technologies that were once ï¿½nice to have’ became a need, as our homes became offices, schools, gyms, and more,” said James Fishler, Senior Vice President, Home Entertainment Division, Samsung Electronics America.

In 2018, Samsung introduced Micro LED in the form of “The Wall” ï¿½ a configurable system of modules that can reach an astounding 292 inches.

The company said it will now bring all the power of Micro LED technology in the form factor of a traditional TV experience.

Now, consumers can take home the cinematic experience in a beautiful edge-to-edge screen design, with no need for professional assembly and installation.

“Micro LED is available in 110-inch and 99-inch sizes globally, beginning at the end of March; an 88-inch size is launching this fall; and a 76-inch is on the future roadmap,” the company announced.

The company developed Samsung Neo QLED to enhance the viewing experience, delivering an ultra-realistic picture.

“Samsung Neo QLED and QLED offer cutting-edge capabilities that make them a phenomenal companion to next-gen gaming with Xbox Series X,” said the company.

In addition, Samsung Neo QLED and QLED will let users see virtually every detail with incredible 4k clarity, 120 frames per second and a low 5.8ms response time.

Samsung has also partnered with chip-maker AMD to develop the first TV with Freesync Premium Pro support for both PC and console games to deliver an exceptional HDR gaming experience.

Samsung Neo QLED’s 8K models (QN800A and QN900A) will be available in 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch sizes, while the 4K models (QN90A and QN85A) will reflect an even wider selection, starting at 50-inch.