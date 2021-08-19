Sana Khan and her 10 stunning abayas [PHOTOS]

Mumbai: Former actress Sana Khan bid goodbye to the glamorous world of showbiz to follow the spiritual path last year. She is undoubtedly one of the prettiest faces and loves to show off her fashion and style on social media. Her Instagram which is filled with modest pictures proves the fact and reflect her love for beautiful hijab styles.

For unversed, hijab is a headcover that comes in different styles and abaya is a full-length outer garment worn by Muslim women. In the Islamic tradition, hijab means to cover your arms, neck, legs, and avoid tight or sheer clothing.

So, if you want to seek some hijab inspiration, then you can check out some beautiful abayas donned by Sana Khan.

Sana Khan’s hijab styles

When she hit the headlines with shocking decisions

In October last year, Sana posted announced about leaving the entertainment industry. In her Instagram post, Sana Khan said that the entertainment industry has given her “all kinds of fame, honour and wealth” but she has realised that she should not make “wealth and fame” her only goal. She added that from now on, she will “serve humanity and follow the order of her Creator.”

Almost after a month on November 20, Sana Khan got married to Mufti Anas in a private ceremony. She made the wedding announcement by sharing a picture with her husband which she captioned as, “Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this Duniya. And reunite us in jannah.”