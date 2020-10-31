Sana Khan comments over France row, says Macron needs ‘mental help’

Mumbai: Television actress Sana Khan who had bi goodbye to the glamorous world of showbiz to follow spiritual path, has launched an attack at French president Emmanuel Macron over his anti-Islam statement and said he needs ‘mental help’.

Taking to the Twitter on October 29, Sana Khan condemned Prophet Mohammed’s cartoons and wrote, “We condemn the mockery of our beloved Prophet(pbuh).Freedom of speech is everyone’s right but it does not allow u to hurt people’s sentiments.U definitely need mental help brother #MacronApologizeToMuslim #ProphetMuhammad4All #FranceShameOnYou #BoycottFrenceProducts.”

We condemn the mockery of our beloved Prophet(pbuh).Freedom of speech is everyone’s right but it does not allow u to hurt people’s sentiments.U definitely need mental help brother #MacronApologizeToMuslim #ProphetMuhammad4All #FranceShameOnYou #BoycottFrenceProducts — Sana Khaan (@sanaak21) October 29, 2020

Emmanuel Macron Controversy

Protests against Emmanuel Macron erupted after he gave a speech before the beheading of teacher Samuel Paty, who was attacked close to his school earlier this month after showing cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad to his students. Eighteen-year-old Islamist Abdullah was shot dead by police after the attack.

Speaking a day before the attack, Macron said: “Islam is a religion which is experiencing a crisis today, all over the world.”

He added that “There was a need to free Islam in France from foreign influences”.

Macron has since become the subject of personal attacks across the world. On Wednesday India strongly condemned the personal attacks against Macron, calling it “a violation of the most basic standards of international discourse”.

Citizens in multiple Muslim countries have called on the world to boycott French products, which has been trending on social media across Qatar, Egypt, Kuwait, Pakistan, Jordan, Algeria, Saudi Arabia and Turkey with tens of thousands of people taking to the streets.

Posters of Macron were pasted on the surface of Mumbai’s Muhammad Ali Road on Thursday. Videos of vehicles driving over the posters and people walking over them have been shared online.

महाराष्ट्र सरकार,

ये आपके सरकार के राज में क्या हो रहा है?

भारत आज France के साथ खड़ी है ..जो जिहाद फ़्रान्स में हो रहा है,उस आतंकवाद के ख़िलाफ़ हिंदुस्तान के PM ने फ़्रान्स के साथ मिल कर लड़ने की प्रतिज्ञा की है।

फिर मुंबई की सड़कों पर फ़्रान्स के राष्ट्राध्यक्ष का अपमान क्यों? pic.twitter.com/kb7PCCEY4S — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) October 30, 2020