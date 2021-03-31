Sana Khan enjoys her lavish breakfast with husband Mufti Anas at Burj Khalifa

Mumbai: Former actress Sana Khan Saiyad, who is an avid social media user, often treats her fans with beautiful pictures and glimpses from her everyday life. She is currently holidaying with husband Mufti Anas Saiyad in Dubai.

On Wednesday, Sana Khan took to her Instagram and gave a glimpse of her surpise and scrumptious breakfast at luxurious Burj Khalifa. Sana’s husband Anas surprised her with this breakfast spread, which also comes with a gorgeous view. The two are seated on top of Burj Khalifa, enjoying a luxurious spread. Sana posted pictures and wrote, “When your husband surprises you with breakfast at the top of the BURJ KHALIFA. That gold plated coffee.”

Of all pictures, what grabbed our eyeballs is an extravagant coffee cup layered with a thin sheet of gold.

Sana Khan Dubai pictures

Sana and Anas are often seen enjoying long drives and going out on coffee dates.

Sana Khan quit acting

In October last year, Sana Khan took to her Instagram and announced that she is quitting showbiz forever. Sana penned a lengthy note and expressed that the entertainment industry has given her all kinds of fame, honour and wealth but she has realised that she should not make “wealth and fame” her only goal. She then added that from now on, she will “serve humanity” and follow the order of her Creator. Sana went on to call it her “happiest moment” and asked fans to always remember her in their prayers.

Her marriage with Mufti Anas

Almost after a month on November 20, Sana Khan got married to Mufti Anas in a private ceremony. She made the wedding announcement by sharing a picture with her husband which she captioned as, “Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this Duniya. And reunite us in jannah.”